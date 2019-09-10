CASA of South Central Kentucky swears in new advocates in Glasgow

CASA of South Central Kentucky is welcoming over half a dozen volunteers to help with their cause.

Seven new advocates were sworn into their roles Tuesday morning by Mica Wood Pence, who is the Family Court Judge for Barren and Metcalfe counties.

This is the first time in at least 10 years that CASA of South Central Kentucky has had a training in Glasgow.

The advocates will primarily serve Barren County, but they may also serve Hart, Metcalfe or Warren counties.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. It's an organization made up of volunteers who support and advocate for victims of child abuse and neglect in the south central Kentucky family court system.

Their next training session will begin October 14 in Warren County.

For more information on how you can also get involved in becoming an advocate, you can visit their website.