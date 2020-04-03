CASA swears in new volunteers virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a world were social distancing is the new norm, this does not stop local organizations from continuing to do their job. Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known as CASA, of South Central KY swore in eleven new members to help the community. The biggest difference in this swearing in as compared to others is that it was done virtually.

Originally the swearing in was going to take place over the phone, but after member of the organization learned about the use of ZOOM, the decision was changed.

executive director Jana Sublett wanted the new volunteers to have the opportunity to look the judge in the eyes and raise their right hand so that everyone could see them.

Although the volunteers won't be able to make any visits why the coronavirus pandemic continues, they will be able to do in-house work and get acclimated to the organization.