CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tenn. deputies save man trying to jump off bridge

Knox County deputies were able to save the life of a man that was trying to jump off a bridge and it was captured on a body camera.

Deputies save man try to jump off bridge (Source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said in a Facebook post that Officer Brian Rehg encountered the man on April 8 on a bridge on Pleasant Ridge Road.

Officer Rehg along with KPD Lt. Chris McCarter grabbed and held onto the young man just seconds before he went over the bridge.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said in the post: "Because of their vigilance and quick actions the young man is alive today."

Sheriff Spangler also said: "Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others."

