C.B. Embry's animal abuse reporting bill passes State Senate

Legislation that would untie veterinarians’ hands to report animal abuse has advanced to the House.

"The measure, known as Senate Bill 21, would allow veterinarians to report the abuse of animals under their care," said Sen. C.B. Embry Jr., R-Morgantown, who sponsored the legislation. Veterinarians are currently prohibited by law from reporting abuse of animals under their care unless they have the permission of the owner or are under a court order.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Paul Hornback, R-Shelbyville, added that Kentucky was the only state with a law restricting a veterinarian's ability to report animal abuse.

Sen. Robin L. Webb, D-Grayson, said she supported SB 21 after it was amended in committee to, among other things, remove a clause that would have granted veterinarians immunity from liability arising from making a report. She said a veterinarian shouldn’t be protected by such a blanket clause if they knowingly make a false report.

SB 21 passed by a 35-0 vote. It now goes to the House of Representatives for its consideration.

