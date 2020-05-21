CDC estimates 35% of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 35% of people infected with coronavirus are asymptomatic.

A patient is moved by an ambulance team at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The CDC says about 0.4% of people who develop COVID-19 will die from it.

The numbers are part of new guidance the CDC is providing leaders to help them from planning.

The agency says more than 3% of people who show symptoms will require hospitalization, but that number is more than double for seniors.

The agency lays out possible scenarios for the future of the pandemic and in the most serious version, the CDC suggests a 1% death rate.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.