CDC's recommendations for wearing a face mask while in public during the COVID-19 outbreak

The CDC has recently updated its recommendations for wearing face masks in a public setting during the coronavirus outbreak.

They say it's important to note that this is not to replace social distancing, but to add to it.

Governor Andy Beshear reminds us, almost daily, that it is still best to stay home and only go out in public when necessary.

If you must go out, wearing a mask may add another layer of protection not only for you but for our loved ones as well.

The CDC has recommendations for wearing face masks, cleaning them, making them, more.

