CEO and president of GM present at UAW negotiations

Exactly one month after the United Automobile Workers strike began, sources hint that another sign could indicate a new deal is within reach.

An anonymous source familiar with the closed negotiations says two top General Motors Executives, CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss, came to the table Tuesday.

UAW officials have called a meeting of their national council for Thursday, some speculating they intend to approve a deal before sending it to members for ratification.

Both GM and UAW have clarified Thursday's meeting does not necessarily mean a deal is on the table.

Analysts estimate the strike has cost GM about $1 billion.