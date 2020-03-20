3rd Coronavirus case confirmed in Warren County

On Friday, Connie Smith, CEO of Med Center Health, tweeted out a confirmation they were treating a patient with the Coronavirus.

"We have a confirmed Coronavirus case at Med Center Bowling Green. Our team has been working 24/7 and stands ready to care for those who need us most – our patients. As you trust in us, we will trust in you to do your part and help prevent the spread of this virus! #TogetherKY"

The Barren River District Health Department confirmed Warren County’s third case of COVID-19 is a 73-year-old male.