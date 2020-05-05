Chamber Moment: Tips for Small Businesses during the pandemic

We continue our series of reports on the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce's Business to Business resource webinar, talking about the effects the Covid-19 pandemic in having on small businesses.

Kristina Joyce is the state director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center. She explains how the Center is offering free small business resources during this unprecedented time of the coronavirus.

"And we want to make sure you understand this information changes continually," said Joyce, "and so the SBDC is trying very diligently to make sure you have the most updated information possible. We want to provide what is accurate, and please understand that tomorrow it may be different. We did a webinar for a group of folks and we did Q and A's with the information that we had, and by 11:30 that night I received more information from Washington where it had changed. So we had to go back and get that update."

You can get much more information on how the SBDC helps small businesses in Kentucky, in the complete webinar attached to this story.

