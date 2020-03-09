Leitchfield man arrested for doing 81 in a 55 MPH zone

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says Sgt. Zane Greer was able to eventually stop 35-year-old Clint K. Clauss of Leitchfield on Harris Road, where he was found to be driving on a suspended license, as well as having no tags or insurance.

Deputies say Clauss failed the field sobriety tests, and admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day. He was charged with numerous traffic violations and Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

