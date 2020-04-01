COVID-19 impacting the cattle industry in South Central Kentucky

COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives in one way or another, one industry that is being hit hard, farming.

"Just a tough time for everyone," said Mike Buttram, part-owner of Buttram Farms.

Mike Buttram owns and runs Buttram Farms with his family including his parents, brother, nephews, and daughter.

Just like others in America their farm is feeling the impact of COVID-19.

"The market has dropped about 20 to 30 bucks and it has made what we normally sell bringing about 200 dollars a head less than what it should which turns you from making a little money to losing a bit and it's not going to be handy," said Buttram.

According to Buttram though demand is high, cattle farmers aren't seeing that reflected in the prices they're getting for their cattle.

Adding that farming is an uncertain industry, but COVID-19 has made it even more so.

"In this business sometimes you lose money and sometimes you make money. We are just selling them at as good a loss as we can to get through this and hopefully it will get back to a better time sometime before long," said Buttram.

During this uncertain time, they are looking at a way to adjust their normal operating procedures

"Since the price is so bad right now we are considering retaining ownership and the food lots and that way we can keep them another four or five months until they are slaughter weight and then hopefully the market will be rebound some at that point, but it is all just kind of a gamble," said Buttram.

Through it, all Buttram Farms is looking on the bright side and staying positive