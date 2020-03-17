COVID-19: Congressman Guthrie, "10x more lethal than the flu."

Congressman Brett Guthrie is one of many government officials working to address the COVID-19 outbreak. Guthrie today addressing dated information that this novel strain of the coronavirus is comparable to seasonal influenza.

"I just wanted to stress, a lot of people are comparing this to the flu. This is about 10x as more lethal as the flu. I've heard people say just recently that we've had 39,000,000 people with the flu, 340,000 people in the hospital and 29,000 deaths." said Guthrie. "This only has 4,500 cases so why are we taking such drastic action? It's that we're trying to prevent from having the same number of cases as the flu."

In the past week, Gov. Andy Beshear has received national recognition for his aggressive stance against COVID-19. Guthrie also spoke about how the State Government overseen by Gov. Andy Beshear is responding to the outbreak.

"It's just a lot on his plate, and very early into his governorship. I've talked to him personally. We've talked back and forth. And I wanted to make sure that as he's trying to address the citizens of Kentucky and help with the issues that we're there to help. All m embers of congress are on this. Democrats and Republicans in the Kentucky delegation. Working together to give support to the governor. And I know that he has said that particularly if you're older you need to stay out of any kind of group."

Guthrie also commented about antivirals to treat the illness as well as a potential vaccine. He says he's hopeful that the vaccine will be made available within the next year but wants to ensure that it's safe while also effective and says that research could take some time.

"We currently have a race of businesses, people in pharmaceuticals trying to come up with an antiviral, that'll be the first thing we see. There's testing going on currently. That'll be like the Tamiflu for the coronavirus. You catch the coronavirus, you take the antiviral and it lessens the conditions and decreases the legality and makes you feel better. That's the first thing you'll probably see. Hopefully this will die out in the summer time and if its like typical flu come back in the fall."

As of 3/17/2020 the number of deaths surpassed 100 in the U.S. according to https://covid19info.live/