COVID-19: Testing schedule for Bowling Green/Warren County for next week

Below is a schedule of COVID-19 testing in Bowling Green/Warren County for the week of May 26 thru May 29

Monday- May 25th-

Memorial Day- Holiday -- No testing

Tuesday-May 26th-

Kroger Drive-Thru Testing at Basil Griffin Park

2055 Three Springs Rd

8:30 am Thru 5:30 pm

Wednesday- May 27th-

Kroger Drive-Thru Testing at Basil Griffin Park

2055 Three Springs Rd

8:30 am Thru 5:30 pm

Thursday- May 28th-

Kroger Drive-Thru Testing at Basil Griffin Park

2055 Three Springs Rd

8:30 am Thru 5:30 pm

Friday- May 29th-

Kroger Drive Thru Testing at Basil Griffin Park

2055 Three Springs Rd

8:30 am Thru 5:30 pm