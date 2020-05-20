COVID-19: Testing schedule for Bowling Green/Warren County for next week

WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) -- Below is a schedule of COVID-19 testing in Bowling Green/Warren County for the week of May 26 thru May 29
Monday- May 25th-
Memorial Day- Holiday -- No testing
Tuesday-May 26th-
Kroger Drive-Thru Testing at Basil Griffin Park
2055 Three Springs Rd
8:30 am Thru 5:30 pm
Wednesday- May 27th-
Kroger Drive-Thru Testing at Basil Griffin Park
2055 Three Springs Rd
8:30 am Thru 5:30 pm
Thursday- May 28th-
Kroger Drive-Thru Testing at Basil Griffin Park
2055 Three Springs Rd
8:30 am Thru 5:30 pm
Friday- May 29th-
Kroger Drive Thru Testing at Basil Griffin Park
2055 Three Springs Rd
8:30 am Thru 5:30 pm