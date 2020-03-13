13 News Reporter Allison Baker's recent vacation experience amid COVID-19 concerns

On March 7, I flew out of the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The week prior to flying out a case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Tennessee. The individual who tested positive had flown through BNA. The airport ensured that it remained committed to its 24-hour / 365-day cleaning protocol that complies with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. For more information about how BNA is keeping the airport clean click



One thing that was different was the amount of people who were at the airport. Both of my flights from Nashville to Charleston, South Carolina and back were only half full.

This time frame was at the peak of spring break season and it was eye-opening that you could basically have an entire row on the plane to yourself.

When I stepped onto the plane I was immediately hit with a strong odor of cleaning material. Southwest Airlines had sent an email out to all of its customers prior to the flight to inform them they were taking extra precautions to keep the aircraft clean.

The reason I was flying from Nashville to Charleston, South Carolina was to get on a Carnival Cruise. My family had planned this vacation last May before any COVID-19 concerns.

When I arrived to the cruise terminal I noticed almost immediately things were different from when I had checked in to previous cruises.

Before being allowed to check in every guest was asked to fill out a medical card. On these cards we were asked if we had traveled to China, South Korea, or Italy, if we had come in contact with someone who had traveled to these countries, or had we come into personal contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Once you had turned in your medical card you were allowed to check in, However, before you were allowed on the boat they took everyone's temperatures and made sure no one getting on the boat had a fever.

When I arrived to my stateroom I received a letter from the cruise-line with a list of extra precautions they would be taking throughout the week for guest safety.

Also, every stateroom on board was given $150 in cruise credit to spend.

In the letter it stated they would be making changes to the self-serve food stations. Whenever possible they would have staff serving food to you at the buffets and ice cream machines.

In the mornings when I would go to get my cup of coffee they even had staff there getting it for you.

Also, before entering any food place on the boat there were automatic hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer stations. The cruise ships have always had both of these but you had to use one to go into a dining area.

On a day we were in port, my brother informed me while everyone for the most part was off the ship the staff took this time to do a deep cleaning. They even drained and cleaned out the hot tubs.

At no point while I was on the ship did I personally feel at risk to catch the virus. I felt the company took the necessary precautions to keep everyone on board safe.

When I arrived back to the Charleston International Airport after my cruise had ended, I immediately noticed large sanitizer bottles sitting at every check-in counter at Southwest. They also had wipes and Lysol cans behind the desk.

While I was at the airport for 7 hours waiting for my flight I saw workers constantly cleaning windows and anything that people constantly come into contact with.

Those cleaning did wear masks and one worker decided to have a little fun and spray the cleaning material in a shape of a heart.

My flight back to Nashville was again half-full.

While on my cruise the Federal Government did make an announcement that they were advising not to travel by cruise.