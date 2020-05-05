COVID-19 affecting mental health

Covid-19 is having a major impact on mental health, especially those with existing mental health disorders.

"This is just exacerbating that anxiety and exacerbating that depression," said Jim Croxton, Certified Psychologist with Autonomous Functioning.

According to experts, working at home has taken a toll on Americans who are trying to be positive during these uncertain times, but there are ways to try and help manage this anxiety.

"Maintain some type of routine schedule. So if you work at home make sure you're getting up at a regular time and get in your workspace at a normal time or regular time. Make sure there is a lunch break and you are quitting at a regular time," said Croxton.

Dr. Lacretia Dye, an associate professor at WKU, adds that another way to deal with the anxiety and fear brought on by COVID-19 is to change your mindset.

"Just think about when you have a challenge. If you have something in front of you and it is a challenge you kind of face it with I am going to solve this problem. I am going to figure this out, it's going to get better, this is not the end, but when we look at it as a threat, fear comes up. So I think one thing to do is to say 'how am I going to look at this'," said Dr. Dye.

Other advice experts offer is to make sure to get outside and get plenty of exercise and to remember you are not alone.