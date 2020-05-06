COVID-19 cases in Barren River district area plateaus along with state, a 're-peak' still possible

As Kentucky start to slowly re-open, the Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup is urging people to continue to follow state and CDC guidelines so there isn't a 're-peak' of any sort.

Warren County has jumped 444 cases in a month, and 151 since last week. However, based on their data, medical officials say the county has plateaued along with the state.

"That doesn't mean we can let up, we've done great work on social distancing and hygiene, wearing masks, and so we can't stop the good work that we've been doing," said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director for Barren River District Health Department.

If guidelines aren't followed, doctors say that re-peaking is not out of the question.

"The peak may not just be one single peak or one single plateau in any epidemic curve," explained Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Med Center Health and also part of the local workgroup. "As we ride this out, our behaviors and what we do in the community as we re-open, trying to stay healthy at home and healthy at work will determine what that curve is and how that peak goes."

Dr. Shadowen says for every one person who is sick, there are at least four are carrying the virus.

"Spread is not dependent on each of us being careful of interrupting our aerosol from our face and touching things," she said.

This factor is why mask-wearing is so critical and will be required on May 11 statewide.

"So if we do everything we can to protect ourselves individually, and our businesses do everything they can to protect their customers, we can get a handle on this," said Mike Buchanon, Warren County Judge-Executive.

So far, Kentucky has had nearly 300 deaths related to the virus. Predictions by the beginning of August have us at 537 deaths. Therefore, as we gradually reopen as a state, the following guidelines will be critical in proving that prediction wrong.

"What is the value of life? And if you could do something to save another's life, without harming yourself, would you? asked Dr. Shadowen.

The Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup has virtual meetings every day to make sure they are up to date on the latest information while also strategizing to help combat the virus in the community.