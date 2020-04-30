COVID-19 testing registration is now open for next week in Warren County

On Wednesday, 306 people in Warren County were tested at the new COVID-19 testing site at South Warren.

"Testing went without any problems, no lengthy waits," said Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon

According to Buchanon, 90 percent of people showed up for their appointments. That is better than on Tuesday, the site's first day, 20% of people did not up for their testing appointments.

The testing site has been extended to next week, May 5-8, from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

You must go online first to register for a time slot before. Click here to book an appointment.

"It is very important that anyone who wants to be tested for free at SWHS to register now, before the time slots fill up again. They filled up within hours last week," said Buchanon.

If you are unable to access the portal online, you can call 888-852-2567 in order to reserve a time slot.