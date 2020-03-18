COVID-19 update from TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital says it has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and has been working diligently to ensure they are prepared for potential patients who may test positive for

COVID-19.

The hospital is also taking proactive steps to protect patients, staff and the community. This includes regular communications with local and state public health officials, reinforcing infection prevention policies with guidance from the CDC, ensuring the hospital has appropriate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, and implementing screening protocols at all hospital entrances as a measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

In addition, on Thursday, March 19, a No Visitors policy will go in effect at TriStar Greenview. This new policy seeks to protect existing patients, hospital staff and medical providers, and to prevent the spread of potential illness to the community. The new No Visitors policy allows the following exceptions: one dedicated parent or caregiver for pediatric patients, and one dedicated caregiver for outpatient surgery and/or testing. Any additional exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

TriStar Health has developed some guidelines we hope will help our communities know when to seek care for COVID-19. To ensure the sickest people receive care, help minimize the spread of infection and to maintain resources, they ask that members of our community adhere to the following guidance:

Stay Home

If you are worried, but don’t have symptoms, please stay home. Going to a doctor’s office or hospital adds to a higher concentration of people and further overwhelms the medical staff.

Seek Advice

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop mild symptoms such as fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit), cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice or call Ask-a-Nurse at 270-495-6670 or the Kentucky Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725

Seek Care

If your symptoms are worsening or you have severe symptoms, such as persistent pain, pressure in the chest or trouble breathing, contact your healthcare provider or emergency room and seek care immediately.