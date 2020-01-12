CPR and first aide training class for pets in Bowling Green

If you can take a CPR class for humans to save their life in the case of an emergency then why not sign up for a class to learn CPR for your pet?

"We actually say it out loud we do it to the beat of 'Staying Alive' so it is 100 compressions a minute when we do it. But, where you do it and how you do it is dependent upon the size and the breed of the dog," said Jan Dillon, Pet tech instructor.

In the state of Kentucky, there are only a few licensed instructors who can teach pet CPR and one is right here in Bowling Green.

The class teaches the CPR basics since there is no EMS or ambulance service for pets.

This class does not replace a veterinarian, it just allows you to perform rescue breathing on your cat or dog. Once your animal is breathing again you should see a vet as soon as possible.

"If you are a pet owner I would strongly suggest that you take this class that way if anything does happen you'll be educated. Any animal professional I do think needs to take CPR and first aid training. It is just the responsibility for taking care of animals," said Shelly Nort, pet groomer

People from all over the state and even Tennessee showed up to take this class. One pet groomer had waited over 20 years for the chance for a hands-on class.

"Suffocation and CPR are important to know because there is no pet EMT nobody can come to your house and pick up the dog and do it for you. Nobody is going to help you when nobody is around on a Sunday or an afternoon," said "Lindsey Mehl, pet professional," It is up to you, so it is important to know these things even as a pet owner."

The CPR classes will be offered at other times if you missed your chance to attend.

