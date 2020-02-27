CROWN Cork & Seal USA Inc. to build new facility at Kentucky Transpark

City, county, and state officials will come together in Warren County Friday morning for a groundbreaking on a new business calling Bowling Green and Warren County home.

CROWN Cork & Seal USA Inc., a subsidiary of Crown Holdings Inc., will soon begin construction of a 126-employee facility to manufacture beverage cans in the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.

Governor Andy Beshear and executives from Crown Holdings and local officials will break ground Friday for the 126-job facility in Bowling Green.

Thursday, The Warren County Fiscal Court approved a 175 million dollar revenue bond for CROWN Cork and Seal to move forward with the acquisition, development, construction, and operation of an industrial building.

The groundbreaking is expected to begin at 10 am at the Kentucky Transpark. The ceremony will take place at 0 Mizpah Road, located behind the water tower at the Transpark’s highest point.

