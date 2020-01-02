CURRENT CLOSURE: Simpson County Welcome Center closed for demolition, reconstruction

The Simpson County Welcome Center, built in 1974 and located at the zero mile marker on I-65 in southern Kentucky, has closed Thursday, January 2, for demolition and reconstruction.

The new facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.

The center has not received any major upgrades in over four decades and has required frequent minor repairs and maintenance. Rebuilding the center will bring it into ADA compliance, increase safety features, add more bathrooms and improve vending amenities. Also, high mast lighting for ramps and parking areas will be added as well as more commercial truck parking.

Once complete, officials say the new Simpson County Welcome Center will be similar to the rest areas in Hart County on I-65.

It will feature horse statues, fences, improved signage and TV screens in the lobby to showcase many of Kentucky’s tourist attractions.

Currently, employees with the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet staff the Simpson County Welcome Center. These employees will work in other area Tourism facilities while construction is underway.

Churchill McGee LLC of Lexington has been awarded the design-build contract for the nearly $4.4 million project, which will be funded with 80% federal funds and a 20% state match. Federal Transportation Enhancement (TE) funding can be used for reconstruction/construction of tourist welcome centers, not standard rest areas.

During construction, digital signs will advise the general public of the closure, as well as indicate limited access for commercial trucks. There are multiple exits in Kentucky and Tennessee within a 3-mile area with access to restaurants, gas stations and other amenities.