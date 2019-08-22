Caboni’s message to WKU students; “We have your backs”

Pre-semester activities are in full swing at WKU as thousands of students arrive on the hill to begin their college journey.

Faculty and staff are also gearing up for a new academic term as Amy Bingham reports in this week’s View from the Hill.

WKU President Timothy Caboni’s third convocation address to faculty and staff focused on the steps WKU has taken to make sure every student succeeds. At the same time, more than three thousand freshmen were arriving to make WKU their home away from home.

"Organization level 100.”

“It’s good to meet the students and give them smiling faces, the first thing they see when they get here at WKU.”

Junior Emily Caldwell is one of hundreds of volunteers who made the move-in process a lot easier.

“I’m a dance major and I just met a girl that’s gonna be a dance major in the fall. It’s super exciting just already making connections that I’m gonna use for the rest of my time here.”

Those connections can be a recipe for success.

At his annual convocation speech, WKU President Timothy Caboni talked about turning a corner after two tough years and getting close to making retention history.

“If our preliminary numbers hold, we will have retained our first-year students at the highest rate since 2009; we’re one tenth of a percent away from the highest in our history.”

He stressed the importance of building close academic and personal relationships with the students.

“One of the things every WKU student needs to hear from us is this: that we have their backs. That our goal is for them to be successful.”

“Hi I’m Jaiden.”

Incoming freshman Jaiden Hamilton says she sensed that helpful vibe when she first came for a campus visit.

“When I came here I just felt at home. I felt like everyone was gonna help and gonna be there.”

That scene played out on move in day.

"I didn’t know there was gonna be boxes and all that stuff so that was perfect. All my stuff is in there.”

So while these freshmen get acclimated to campus, Dr. Caboni is making sure the campus community knows we are here to help them every step of the way.

“Yes we are going to challenge them; we are going to push them; and we are going to make sure their educational experience is the best we can create.”

WKU’s ten year strategic plan is called “Climbing to Greater Heights, a roadmap for the next decade of growth. Classes for the fall semester begin on Monday.