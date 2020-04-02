Caden Veltkamp speaks on playing for Coach Embry and expections for the 2020 South Warren Football team

Caden Veltkamp is an athlete that is pretty hard to miss. Standing at 6'5 he has made a name for himself over at South Warren High School on both the basketball court and football field.

During the 2019 season, as the Spartans starting QB Veltkamp had South rolling getting off to a 5-0 record. But an injury sidelined the signal-caller for 6 straight weeks.

This fall Veltkamp is ready to get back on the field for a loaded Spartans roster and make another run for the state title.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy caught up with the sophomore QB to talk about coming back from injury in 2019, former basketball coach Blane Embry, and expectations for the 2020 football season.