Cake businesses impacted by COVID-19

One constant theme at celebrations is having a cake, but due to COVID-19 and the mandate of no social gatherings, those celebrations are having to be postponed.

"I had some wedding cake orders that were canceled. I usually require a down payment for wedding cakes so I did have to refund some of those and unfortunately had to cancel those. Hopefully, they will be able to celebrate soon," said Whitney Losinski, Owner of The Cake Bakkerij.

While cake businesses have lost business due to canceled events one thing helping save them, at home birthdays.

"People have been celebrating at home. So people have been wanting to do more elaborate cakes since they can't have as big of a party. So actually birthday cakes have helped save my business a little bit with doing some elaborate and fun cakes that I haven't typically been able to do," said Losinski.

Some of these elaborate cakes customers are asking for are unique.

"I have done a lama birthday cake. I had a request for a farm cake and right now I am doing a fire truck cake," added Losinski

Whitney adds that while she hopes to celebrate other events with her clients soon she is grateful to still be able to help them celebrate in this way.