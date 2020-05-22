Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care hold wave parade for residents

It's been nearly 3 months since residents at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care at Med Center Health Scottsville have seen their families.

Friday afternoon the facility held a wave parade to allow residents the ability to see some familiar faces.

While also allowing the residents enjoy some sun and fresh air.

13 news spoke to 93-year-old Louis Caldwell about his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic

"This is about the same thing as they had back then. It comes around. We had plagues ever so often. And I think that's what this is. To me that's all it is and if I die I know where I'm going. I know where I'm going. And I hope a lot of other people are going with me," said Caldwell.

"We're just grateful for this parade, the residents have been all excited about it. They have made signs and poster to show their family how much they love them and how much they appreciate what they've done for them," said Administrator at Cal Turner Rehab Care, Jacque Woodward.

Thank you for your service Mr. Caldwell! We here at 13 News wish the best for all of the residents at Cal Turner Rehab.