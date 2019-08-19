DEVELOPING: Calf falls in sinkhole, Alvaton units responding

(Photo: Brandon Jarrett)
ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) -- Alvaton units are responding to Green Acres Road for a calf trapped in a sinkhole.

Our reporter on the scene says they are working to remove debris to get to the baby cow.

Responders are hoping to get a harness of some kind around the cow to pull it out.

 
