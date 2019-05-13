Calif. woman accused of abusing, torturing 4 adopted daughters

A 63-year-old woman in California faces more than a dozen charges after her 14-year-old adoptive daughter ran away and reported years of child abuse.

Patricia Taylor, 63, was arrested Friday after a monthlong investigation into allegations of abuse, torture and lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors say Taylor has been living in a Shingle Springs, Calif., home for decades. It’s where she housed several foster children, some of whom she adopted.

The investigation into Taylor began in April when one of her adoptive daughters, a 14-year-old, ran away from the home out of fear of punishment, deputies say.

The 14-year-old then revealed allegations of years of abuse to deputies.

"I thought she was doing wonderful things for these kids, and if she’s found guilty, it’s just a complete reverse - just two extremes, from being good to the complete opposite,” neighbor Steve Bolton said.

Deputies say four adopted daughters were living with Taylor at the time of her arrest, all between the ages of 11 and 16. They have been placed in protective custody.

Taylor faces more than one dozen serious charges, including torture, child abuse, false imprisonment and sex crimes. She is being held on a bail of nearly $1,500,000.

The 63-year-old’s husband says she is innocent, but they can’t afford to post her bail.

