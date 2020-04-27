Call to Action: Plasma donors needed to help develop a potential treatment for COVID-19

There is an urgent, nationwide call for coronavirus survivors to donate their plasma in order to help plasma researchers develop a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Plasma must be collected from those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 30 days of a full recovery in order to be viable for use in clinical trials and to aide ill COVID-19 patients.

Experts from the world’s leading plasma organizations are working hard to develop treatments using blood plasma donated by people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 since their blood may have antibodies from immune response to the virus.

There is also mounting clinical evidence that plasma collected from those who have recovered from COVID-19 can be used to treat ill COVID-19 patients.

Built with Microsoft’s technology, this alliance has created a Plasma Bot (the “CoVig-19 Bot”) powered by Microsoft – a self-screening tool that follows standard protocols to help guide potential donors through the qualification and education process.

Anyone can use the Plasma Bot to see if they qualify to donate their plasma for research into treatments that could help COVID-19 patients recover and protect high-risk individuals from the disease.

Once qualified, survivors can enter a zip code to see the closest collection centers accepting donations.

More than 50% of the eligible donor population in the U.S. lives within 15 miles of one of the 500 centers operated by CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance member companies.

READER LANGUAGE FOR CONSIDERATION:

There is an urgent, nationwide call for coronavirus survivors to donate their plasma in order to help plasma researchers develop a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Plasma must be collected from those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 30 days of a full recovery as the plasma, called convalescent plasma, contains critical antibodies that can be used to support research into treatments to help COVID-19 patients recover and protect high-risk individuals from the disease.

If you’ve recently recovered from COVID-19, please visit covig-19plasmaalliance.org to use the Plasma Bot powered by Microsoft which is a self-screening tool to understand if you qualify to donate plasma for research into these treatments.

Once qualified, you will be directed to your nearest licensed plasma collection center. It’s estimated that more than 50% of the eligible donor population in the U.S. lives within 15 miles of a plasma donation center.