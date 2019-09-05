Sunny and Cooler Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Thursday, September 5, 2019

More seasonal and less humid conditions will return today with highs in the mid 80s, as opposed to the lower 90s. Clear and calm conditions will also remain tonight, before things slowly start heating back up this weekend. Another late-season heat wave shows up by early next week with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s. Any chance for rain continues to look very slim well into next week.

In the Atlantic, we continue to watch Deadly Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 3 system. This storm is now moving northward, paralleling the northeast coast of Florida with outer bands currently effecting the Myrtle Beach and Charleston Communities. Dorian is expected to hug the SE U.S. coast as it turns northeastward, still bringing life threatening surges and hurricane force winds. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Deadly Hurricane Dorian.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 84, Low 58, winds N-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 89, Low 64, winds NW-7

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High 87, Low 61, winds N-6

