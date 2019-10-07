Cambridge Market, Hobby Lobby among businesses to see changes

Driving through Bowling Green recently you may have noticed the commercial landscape is changing. New businesses have opened and several existing businesses are under construction.

Next door to the Kroger on Scottsville Road, construction is underway for Hobby Lobby to move into the building that was formerly K-Mart.

Officials with Hobby Lobby say construction is happening on the interior and exterior of the building.

They say the tentative move into their new location is scheduled for January and the store will remain open during the move into this new location.

Further into town, one Bowling Green staple is working to open their second location.

"What we are most excited about is serving this side of town and maybe serving a different clientele as well," said John Hughes, with Cambridge Market. "Also, you know, people who come into Chaney's Dairy Barn and people coming to Lost River Cave and being able to see not just the taste of Kentucky, but the taste of Bowling Green and who we really are."

Cambridge Market is taking over the space that used to be Buckhead Cafe and they say customers should expect a completely new dining experience once the location is ready.

"We are trying to appeal to everybody and when I say everybody I mean every demographic," said Hughes. "We are going to have a lot of new gluten-free items, ketogenic items, Whole 30, things that you typically may not see. We are going to have a lot of new market salads coming out, and we are also going to have a lot of new green leaf salads so, you know, we are excited to expand our menu, but people are always going to get that same expectation with us and getting their same favorites, as well."

Officials with Cambridge Market want to remind customers the old location is remaining open, but the menu will be expanded for both locations.

They anticipate their second location opening at the end of October.

Officials with Cambridge Market say they are hiring. For more information clickhere.

Recently, a new restaurant, Burger and Bowl opened at 1125 Fairview Avenue. For more information click here.