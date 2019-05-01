Cameras installed at intersections around city to help with traffic flow

Driving around Bowling Green during peak times can be stressful, but for the past few months, the city has been monitoring certain intersections in an effort to help with traffic flow.

The cameras are permanent but are not monitored at all hours of the day.

The Director of the Public Works Department, Greg Meredith explained the usage of the cameras.

"These cameras are not recorded so they're only real time and they're not monitored 24 hours a day they're not for any regulatory traffic enforcement, they're only to help with the signal timing and to see how traffic is moving."

There are 11 cameras around the city.

Meredith adds that the cameras are only on city intersections, city traffic signal intersection, the state roads are separate and are handled and maintained separately.