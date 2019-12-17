Cameron becomes Kentucky's first African American AG

Republican Daniel Cameron has been sworn in as the first African American in Kentucky history to serve as its attorney general.

Cameron took the oath of office during a ceremony Tuesday in the attorney general's office at the state Capitol. Cameron is a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The 34-year-old becomes the first Republican in 70 years to serve as the state's top prosecutor.

Cameron defeated Democrat Greg Stumbo in November. He took office a few weeks early when his predecessor, Gov. Andy Beshear, appointed him to serve the remainder of his term.

