Camille Moore and Parker Stobaugh

Camille Moore

Daviess County High School

As a junior, Camille maintains a 4.0 GPA and has earned a 25 on the ACT. While currently undecided on what to pursue in college, Camille has a strong interest in the arts and sciences. She also hopes to study abroad in college because she enjoys learning about other cultures. Outside of school, Camille spends a lot of her time with music playing the guitar, bass, and drums. She also enjoys reading and taking her dog on walks. Camille participates in multiple extracurricular activities including Concert Choir, International Thespian Society, Young Democrats, Y Club, and Key Club.

Parker Stobaugh

South Warren High School

Parker has earned a 25 on the ACT and maintains a 3.94 GPA as a junior. He is a member of FCA, Varsity Basketball, FBLA, Beta Club, and a Student Ambassador at his school. In his free time, Parker is an active member at his church and volunteers at a Boys and Girls Club. He is considering opening his own business one day and is interested in pursuing a career in finance, accounting, or business, in order to learn more about investing money so can help others make informed decisions.

