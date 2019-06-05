Campbell Lane construction continues

Construction on Campbell Lane continues as a median is added between the lanes near the intersection of Campbell Lane and Nashville Road.

The median was added to prevent vehicles from turning across multiple lanes of traffic, forcing them to use the traffic signals.

Over the next several nights, contractors will be working to finish paving the area around the median, weather pending.

Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for District 3 at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said, “We are using a much smaller project, it’s very inexpensive, but it will have a huge positive impact on this area in terms of safety and traffic flow.”

Watt went on to say these smaller projects are more cost-effective in the long run while making a positive impact.

Similar projects are being done on Nashville Road and Scottsville Road in the near future.