Campbellsville man battles COVID-19 for nearly a month, on ventilator for almost a week

As their loved one battles with COVID-19 in the hospital, a Campbellsville family is doing what they can to give back to our healthcare heroes.

David Akridge, 69, was diagnosed with COVID-19 24 days ago. He went to the hospital but was sent home to rest and recover. The family says his symptoms worsened, and after a few days, he went back to the Med Center Hospital where he has been ever since.

"He doesn't have any underlying health issues," said Akridge's daughter, Gretchen Lawson. "He has asthma, but his lungs were very healthy up until this point. Now he's having multiple organ failures and it's just very difficult to see that."

Akridge had to put on a ventilator last Saturday due to the virus.

"He had a set back a bit overnight. His oxygen had to be turned up," said Lawson. "He's just full of life so to see him lifeless is incredibly hard."

Unable to see their loved one, nurses have given family virtual updates as they Zoom with Akridge from his hospital bed.

As a way to give back to our healthcare heroes, the family has organized a meal train to give food to the workers on the COVID unit at the Med Center.

"These doctors and doctors are amazing they have gone to the end of the earth to fight for my dad's life," said Lawson.

Lawson is calling on the community and asking if they feel compelled to help with the meal train, sign up here and follow the directions below:

1. Sign-up for a lunch (11:30 am delivery time) or dinner (9 pm delivery time) time slot.

2. Call a restaurant of your choice in Bowling Green and pre-order the food. 25 meals in total.

3. Have them delivered to:

Med Center Bowling Green

250 Park St.

Ambulatory Service Entrance

Bowling Green, KY 42101

4. Have the restaurant delivery person call 270-796-4383 ahead and someone will meet them at the door to take the food up to the unit.