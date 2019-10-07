Campfires to blame for multiple Kentucky wildfires

A streak of dry weather has helped fuel multiple wildfires raging at Daniel Boone National Forest, but officials also say humans have played a role.

Highly flammable and dry plants leave campers with little room for error when it comes to extinguishing campfires.

Campfires caused four of five wildfires crews are working to quell, the largest covering about 300 acres.

Officials say anyone hoping to camp must bring a shovel and a bucket of water to help extinguish campfires properly.