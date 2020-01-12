Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident

(AP) - The Canadian province of Ontario sent an alert reporting an unspecified “incident” at a nuclear plant, only to later report the message was sent in error.

The initial message said the incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, though it added there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.

Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert "was sent in error."

"There is no danger to the public or environment," they said.

