Candidates, voters gear up for Tuesday's Primary Election

Candidates are gearing up for Tuesday's Primary Election, though officials are projecting a low voter turnout.

Friday, state election officials announced they are projecting voter turnout for the Primary Election to be around 12.5 percent.

Tuesday, the polls will open up for Kentucky's Primary Election where voters will decide on candidates for multiple state positions including Attorney General, Secretary of State, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Governor.

Many eyes are on the race for Governor.

Current governor Matt Bevin is running for re-election.

"We have the best Governor I have ever had in my lifetime and I'm 71," said one Bowling Green voter.

Other Republican candidates include William Woods, Ike Lawrence, and Robert Goforth, who recently told 13 News he is fed up with Bevin and has a plan to fix the pension system.

"Well, evidently they've got so much to straighten out they don't know where to start," said Jerry "Peanuts" Gains.

Four Democratic candidates are headed into Tuesday's primary.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is running with a plan for several issues including making healthcare more affordable, fixing the pension system, and tackling the state's drug epidemic.

"Beshear, he may have peaked too early," said Bowling Green Voter, Darel Young. "He's, I think he's been losing ground lately and Adkins is picking up."

For House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins the campaign focuses on many key issues including bringing jobs to rural Kentucky through aerospace manufacturing.

Former State Auditor Adam Edelen is hoping to tackle healthcare, decriminalize marijuana, and help the pension system.

Geoff Young is calling for higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for more higher education funding.

No matter who you vote for one thing is certain.

"Well if they don't vote they can't complain so there's no point in fussing about it, just get out and vote," said Young.

The Primary Election is this coming Tuesday, May 21st.

Polls open at 6 am and close at 6 pm.

The General Election is November 5th.