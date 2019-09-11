Caneyville man arrested for growing, trafficking marijuana

A Grayson County man has been arrested for growing and trafficking large amounts of marijuana.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Grayson County Sheriff's Office, and Leitchfield Police Department searched a home on the 2300 block of Morgantown Road.

A search warrant had been obtained after several months of investigating illegal drug activity happening there.

Deputies and detectives seized several pounds of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and a number of firearms.

A Caneyville man, Thomas Scott, was arrested at the scene.

Scott has been charged with acquiring property/enterprise from income from trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, cultivating the plant, and possession of the drug.

The investigation is ongoing.