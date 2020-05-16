Caneyville man arrested for shooting at female realtor and young girl showing property

A Caneyville man is behind bars after shooting at a female realtor and young girl.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred thursday afternoon at around 4:45p.m.

A female realtor with Agency 1 Real Estate was showing a large property, with a young female with her, in the 2500 block of Falls of Rough Road to potential buyers.

Police say 55-year-old Phillip Bratcher, of Caneyville, approached the two females as he waved a .22 long gun. According to police, Bratcher was being belligerent as he, for an unknown reason, did not think the realtor had reason to be on the property, which he does not own.

The two females got into a vehicle. Bratcher then shot one of the vehicle’s tires.

The two potential buyers were not near where the shooting occurred as they inspected the property.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Caneyville Police, and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.

Bratcher was quickly found and arrested at his residence in the 14000 block of Beaver Dam Road.

He was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center been charged with two counts of felony wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing.