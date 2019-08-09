Celebrating the Capitol Arts Center

The building dates back to the 1890's and the city and county are reinvesting in its future.

It has been a part of downtown Bowling Green for decades and this event is relaunching the Capitol. They're looking to raise funds to keep the Capitol Arts building going for many years to come.

Rob Hankins, the Vice President of SKYPAC said "We will be announcing the line-up which will carry us through the remainder of this year for movies and films that will be showing. These will range from family friendly movies to documentaries. So these are all going to be nominal options for people to come, some are free some are within two to five dollars. It's a great opportunity for families to get involved and to really carry on the legacy of the Capitol Arts Center."

Saturday there will be a pre-party fundraiser at 440 Main from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. After that, the group will make their way to the Capital Arts Center for the proclamation reading and ribbon/film cutting.

