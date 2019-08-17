Car accident in Glasgow, woman flown to UofL hospital with serious injuries

The Barren County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury accident on Scottsville Road near the Haywood Store Saturday morning.

Linda Kingery of Glasgow was traveling southbound in a 2013 Chrysler when she was rear ended by a 1995 Peterbuilt driven by Robert Wix of Lebanon,TN while she was attempting to make a left turn into her residence.

After being struck in the rear end, Kingery's vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway into a ditch line.

The vehicle then crossed back across both lanes of traffic and went off the left side of the roadway striking a tree and an embankment before coming to a rest.

Kingery was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Wix was not injured in the accident.