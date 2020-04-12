Car dealerships move sales to online

Don Franklin has over 20 dealerships across the state of Kentucky including one in Glasgow.

Although COVID-19 has stopped in-person traffic, cars are still being sold or traded in.

"Everyone has had to adjust during these unprecedented times," said Chris Franklin, general manager. "We are not used to doing things this way but we are getting used to it and all the customers have been good throughout this challenging time."

Don Franklin is now offering on their website the 'Franklin Fast Pass' where anyone can simply purchase a new car online.

"With the Don Franklin Auto Group we have something called the Franklin Fast Pass, it is on our website. You can basically do the entire purchase there and then what we can do, we can either deliver it to you or do a curbside pick up," added Franklin.

While the dealership isn't allowing foot traffic they are still offering the ability to test-drive vehicles. Don Franklin said they are taking all precautions and following the CDC recommendations and guidelines to keep their customers and employees safe.

Car service is also still available. Franklin said give the dealership a call and schedule your car to be picked up.

"We will come to pick them up and deliver the car back to you," added Franklin. "But we also are right now in the process of doing some really good incentives as far as discounts for all the front line workers not only on service but with the purchasing of our vehicles too. It is something we are going to do within our company."

According to Don Franklin, right now is a good time to purchase a vehicle. Manufacturers are offering 0 percent interest for 84 months with deferred payments for 120 days.