Car verses train accident kills elderly couple in Western Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say an elderly couple lost their life in a car accident involving a train in Western Kentucky.

According to our sister station, WFIE, the Webster County Sherrif's office says the accident happened Sunday night on KY-138 in Slaughters, Kentucky.

Officials say the victims were at the rail crossing while the stop arm was down. They believe the driver saw the train that had stopped and assumed that was why the arm was down.

Officials say as soon as the driver drove around the stop arm, a northbound train hit the vehicle, taking the couple's lives.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

