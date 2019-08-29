Caravans still arriving for the National Corvette Museum's 25th Anniversary

It's the second day of festitivies at the National Corvette Museum's 25th Anniversay.

The streets of Bowling Green are filled with thousands of Corvettes.

Many say they're returning this time just to get an in person glimpse of the new mid-engine C8 Corvette that GM released in July.

13 News got an up close look at the new C8 and spoke with attendees who came here to finalize their C8 purchase.

"This is as big of an event that I've ever seen. This has to be in the thousands I would think," said Steve Styer from Indianapolis.

"Quite a family, I fit right in as the older demographic. I heard corvette is trying to find a younger demographic," said Mal Macnair from Knoxville.

If you want to own a new C8 Corvette, the lowest trim of the new mid-engine starts at $60,000.

