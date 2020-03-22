Caregiver of the year award for 2019 awarded to Louis Ward

The 2019 Caregiver of the Year was awarded to one Home Instead Senior Care employee.

Louis Ward received the Caregiver of the Year award and was runner-up for the Mid-Eastern Caregiver of the Year award.

He said he is humbled and proud to be presented with this award and passionate about taking care of those in need.

After 14 years working as a caregiver, Ward shares what the has learned.

"You need to have patients with a client, some of them, of course, don't move as fast as they used to and you have to go at their speed and also if they have dementia you need to explain things to them and keep them calm. Sometimes if they get frustrated because they don't understand why they are taking this medication right now you need to just have patients with a client," said Ward.

Ward added that they are also taking extra precautions when they enter the client's homes, carrying disinfectant with him to keep them as safe as possible.