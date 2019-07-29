Carrollton bus crash survivor speaks at Butler County school bus driver training

School safety is an important topic as we approach a new school year. The safety extends beyond the classroom, and includes the buses those students ride on to get to and from their location as planned.

Butler County Schools held a school bus driver training on Monday that included special guest speaker Quinton Higgins, a Carrollton bus crash survivor.

The Carrollton Bus Crash happened on May 14, 1988 in Carroll County, Kentucky on I-71. A former school bus, in use by a church group coming home from Kings Island, was hit head-on by a drunk driver. There were 27 deaths that resulted from the crash and subsequent bus fire.

Higgins, who was 15-years-old the night of the crash, is now a bus driver himself, driving for Hardin County Schools.

"I became a bus driver back in 2010. It was not my plan, I lost my job and and just could not find another job," said Higgins.

But now, he said he won't take any other job. He loves driving these kids around.

"It means a whole lot being a bus driver now. Been driving out here now, 10 or 11 years and I just love it."

In addition to his regular school bus, he has also purchased is own bus to drive around when school is not in session. It's the same make and model as the bus involved in the Carrollton crash. He's transformed it into a memorial, in remembrance of the 27 people killed in the crash.

"Honestly being a bus driver it impacts you even more that I sit behind the wheel of a school bus every day throughout the school year and I see these kids and I see my friends' faces in these kids that died in this crash," he said.

He's gone as far as making a seating chart on this bus, with pictures of the adults and children in the seats they were sitting in the night they lost their lives.

Since the night of the crash, new regulations have been made for Kentucky buses, like requiring more emergency exits. This memorial bus that Higgins drives is used as a teaching tool, so he doesn't take passengers on it, but he drives it himself across the state to speak and share his story.

"Even though I'm an adult it takes me back to that time, so you can't get away from it and that's one of the reasons I do this is to show people you can overcome the worst things in your life. Just to be out here, to keep this story alive even 31 years later, so on a daily basis this probably impacts me in some way, shape, or form."

He went on to say, "My goals is to number one, remind everyone that this crash happened. This is still, to this day, the worst drunk driving crash in U.S. history. Being that I was just 15 and many of us were just kids and teenagers at the time of this crash, speaking in schools to get kids to understand that anything could happen to you, especially when you start experimenting with drugs and alcohol."

"Especially seeing these pictures on these seats, I always remind myself I'm speaking for them because they can't," he said, referring to the victims who didn't survive.

Higgins said he didn't attend the church that he went to Kings Island with on the day of the bus crash. He said his friend, Anthony Marks, brought him a group of four or five other kids along. Anthony died in the crash.

"That night actually I was sitting in the sixth seat behind the bus driver," said Higgins, reflecting on 1988. His friend Anthony was in the seat right in front of him.

"We left the park at Kings Island at 9:30 p.m. and we were headed home. Like I said, day of fun, and at 10:30 at night a guy named Larry Mahoney was driving on the wrong side of the interstate hit our bus head on and when we got hit, we were all fine, everyone stood up in the aisle. Within nine seconds you felt the heat because the fire started on the outside of the bus, then that's when everyone panicked," Higgins said.

"I knew what it was like to be 15 and know you were going to take your last breath. And I layed on the floor and I blacked out, somehow I got up. I don't know how long I was down but I got to the back door and I just stuck my arm out and a truck driver that was helping kids out pulled me off the bus," he said.

In the hospital, Higgins recovered after suffering from burns and quite a bit of smoke in his lungs.

"My dad was standing over me crying. For two weeks they told my parents it was touch and go and there was a good chance I was going to die. My lungs were just that messed up," he said.

Now, more than three decades later, alive and well, and a father of three, Higgins remembers his friends and classmates who didn't make it off the bus. He hopes to encourage others to think about their choices, hopefully increase safety, and share his faith.

"Somehow, God has turned the worst thing in my life into the most impactful thing in my life. Everyone asks me, 'Well Quinton, how do you get the courage to do it? If it wasn't for my faith I wouldn't do this truthfully."

"It's a journey, a hard journey to do this, but I'll stay out here as long as God tells me to," he added.

When asked about Larry Mahoney, the drunk driver who crashed into the church bus back in 1988, Higgins said he's forgiven him.

"He's got to live with this every day," said Higgins.

"That's my life's purpose and even talking about this a lot of times, it's hard to forgive when you don't understand why something happens, especially if it happens in the hands of somebody else, but what I tell people, he made a bad choice. No he shouldn't have been drinking and driving. When I was younger, no, I wouldn't have wanted to have spoken to him," he added.

"Larry Mahoney didn't get up and say 'I'm going to kill 27 people. He got up, old country boy, went to work, happened to drink too much, and by a wrong choice, like all of us make wrong choices, not happen to be something he did, you know we didn't cause this, but he made a bad choice and he's now known for the worse drunk driving crash in U.S. history so I really hope he comes out and speaks one day, he could change a lot of lives, but maybe he won't," Higgins said.

During the school year when Higgins is driving a regular school bus, he keeps the memorial bus parked at Colton's restaurant in Elizabethtown for people to look at.