Casey Birge named as new Junior Achievement president

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky names Casey Birge as president. Birge will manage the organization’s work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs that currently reach almost 13,000 K-12 students in the area.

“We are excited about the appointment of Casey Birge,” said Tim Maloney, Chairman of the Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky Board of Directors. “The board is excited to welcome Casey to the organization. Casey brings a expertise and enthusiasm for our work, and strong management skills to JA.”

Birge is a graduate of Western Kentucky University where she earned degrees in both Business Administration and Organizational Leadership.

“I am excited and honored to join a strong organization like JA with such an important mission,” commented Birge. “JA educates and inspires young people to own their economic success, dream big, and reach their potential by providing experiential learning opportunities. As President, I will work hard to ensure students in the region experience JA’s high-quality programs so they can gain the skills to succeed in their future careers and improve their quality of life.”