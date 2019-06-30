Caught on camera: Florida deputy dragged by SUV during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Saturday morning became anything but.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Blais was dragged by a suspect pulled over for a routine traffic stop. (Source: WKMG/SCSO/CNN)

When a Florida deputy pulled someone over, the suspect drove off while the deputy tried to hang on - and it was all caught on camera.

Body camera video shows Seminole County Deputy Aaron Blais talking to 38-year-old Rocky Money Rudolph Jr.

A smell of marijuana prompted Blais to ask Rudolph to turn off his car, but then things escalated.

Rudolph dragged Blais in his Cadillac Escalade, picking up speed at an on-ramp and moving closer to Interstate 4.

The sheriff says Blais even fired several shots into the Escalade as he was held by Rudolph before the deputy broke away, rolling into the median.

"If he would've been thrown on the interstate, you can only imagine what would've happened," said Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Deputies say Rudolph quickly lost control of his car and ran away.

Rodolph was captured more than seven hours after the manhunt began after he was spotted getting into a sedan.

Rudolph was eventually taken to the hospital because of a gunshot wound during that initial traffic stop.

"This is a bad dude, who almost killed one of our deputy sheriffs on the side of the road," Lemma said.

Deputies expect Rudolph to be charged with attempted murder on an officer and aggravated assault.

Blais is doing just fine.

Rudolph will face a judge once he gets out of the hospital.

