Cave Area Celebration Canceled

The free event to celebrate the Cave area scheduled for Wednesday, April 15th has been canceled.

Caveland Marketing Association is being proactive in its attempts to limit and minimize the effects the Coronavirus may have on the greater Caveland Region.

In order to do that the association is canceling the Cave Area Celebration in April and the 3 FAM Tours in April and May.

They are encouraging everyone in their area CVBs, Chambers, businesses, residents, and guests to be vigilant in minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19, according to the suggestions of the Center for Disease Control (CDC).